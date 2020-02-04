Arrests
• Andrew Ronald Farr, 29, Kirkham Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:37 a.m. Jan. 31 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m Feb. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Phillip Dinwiddie, 30, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brently Quinn McMahan, 33, McCosh Road, Louisville was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. He was released on Feb. 3 on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County Sessions General Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandon Scott Key, 31, Knoxville
• David Roark Ginsberg, 66, Knoxville
• Mayrini Dell Dickey, 27, Knoxville
• Kim Byron Beeler, 63, Knoxville
• Alan Michael Schuh, 36, Pigeon Forge
• Jeremy Christopher Manning, 24, Knoxville
• Kareem William Hollis, 23, Currie Avenue, Maryville
• Dustin James Finchum, 33, Knoxville
• Charles Brandon Smith, 33, Knoxville
• Adrian Dezek Thomas, 35, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Jeannie Marie Goins, 48, Oakdale Street, Maryville
• Kenneth Coleman, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
• Eugene Webster Jones, 36, Shasta Road, Maryville
• Brian Delmas Langford, 52, Allendale Drive, Friendsville
• Brittney Dawn Ruseell, 33, Turner Street, Maryville
• Isaac John Lynn, 29, Glover Road, Rockford
• Gregory Scott Peak, 41, Sweetwater
• Audrie Ann Blake Reece, 38, Andrea Drive, Maryville
• Heather Lee Burke, 33, Clendenen Road, Maryville
• Donnie Bruce Jaco, 49, Strawberrry Plains
• Miranda Gail Heflin, 23, Nickel Point Drive, Maryville
• Robert Andrew Green, 40, Pritchard Court, Maryville
• Nicholas Sean Stern 44, Foxtrace Drive, Rockford
• Jedediah Shane Sexton, 33, Greenback
• Doris Alyssa Smelcer, 23, Beacon Way, Rockford
