Arrests
• Tammy Lee Long, 49, Creason Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 9 and charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling a Schedule I-VII substance. He was being held on $20,000 bond pending a Feb. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lee Bradford Tutt, 37, Windree Place, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 10 and was charged with violation of conditions of release. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Elaine Compton, 41, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11 p.m. Feb. 10 and was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.