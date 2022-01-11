Arrests
• Kevin Jermaine Cody Schumaker, 26, Arthur Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 8 and charged with resisting arrest/search/stop/frisk/halt, simple possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Marlene Young, 29, Madisonville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 8 and charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gilbert Hubert Hamby, 52, Brewer Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Nicole Damron, 42, Chapman Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:37 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and public intoxication. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie A. Davis, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Audrie Ann Blake Reece, 40, Andrea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with two counts of theft, criminal trespass, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession, resisting arrest/search/stop/frisk/halt and criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Connard Jay Hembree Jr., 47, Likely Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jenny Leigh Harber, 47, Crestwood Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with criminal simulation. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rhonda Lynn Williams, 35, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:44 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Walter Allen Johnson, 46, Knoxville
• Sparkle Lacrisha King, 20, Oak Ridge; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Cynthia Lynn Oliver Noffsinger, 56, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville
• Misty Michelle Malone, 45, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville; also charged with two counts of public intoxication
• Laura Lee Medina, 51, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Brittney Dawn Russell, 35, Fort Meyers, Florida; also charged with three counts of violation of pre-trial release
• William Dominique Pierce, 20, Ellejoy Road, Walland
• Robert L. Millard, 39, Clark Street, Maryville
