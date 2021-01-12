Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Braden Roberts, 20, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andre Dakota Cash, 21, Jordan Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:49 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Allen Carico, 22, Riverside Manor Way, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with theft of property, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 12 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sean Michael Gregory, 36, Newport
• Rachel Liann Wilson, 43, Powell; also charged with violation of probation
• Jedediah Shane Sexton, 34, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Rachelle Marlina Cantrell, 26, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Megan Carol Reynolds, 34, Harriman
