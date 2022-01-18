Arrests
• Eric O'Neal Forshee, 46, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $7,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rodney Eugene Miller, 44, Belmont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested b Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:07 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Andre Maurice Sharp, 31, Chandler, Arizona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.