Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Brad Ashley Neubert, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:32 a.m. Jan. 17 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $37,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Walter Eugene Ogle, 33, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 17 and charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence and driving under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis Webb McGhee, 30, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with misuse of the E-911 system, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and two counts of assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colton James Palmer, 29, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Dale Hornsby, 38, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:33 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Jan. 20 and 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nicky Lynn Sweat, 33, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Ja Qumbia D. Woods, 27, Knoxville
• Cameron Isaiah Lancaster, 23, Knoxville
• Danny Ray Buchanan, 37, Concord Road, Rockford; also charged with violation of probation
• Shannon Delane Coffman, 40, Jefferson City
• Arlina Carol Young, 48, Decatur
• Tyler Jacob Edward Baird, 27, McGinley Street, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Jacob Goldman, 25, Knoxville; also charged with eight counts of violation of probation
• Teresa Sue Haggard, 59, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
• Danielle Elizabeth Fitzgerald, 36, Bunbury Lane, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• William Robert Beard, 46, Knoxville
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 23, Loudon; also charged with violation of probation
