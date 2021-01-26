Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Sammie Lynn King, 36, Wales Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:34 p.m. Jan. 25 and charged with delivery of Schedule II narcotics. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen Boling, 58, Reservoir Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:48 p.m. Jan. 25 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Linda Mae Bailey, 68, Rafer Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 a.m. Jan. 26 and charged with reckless endangerment (with weapon). She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Heather Marie McLaren, 34, Knoxville
• Rebecca Nicole Ray, 31, Hillsboro
