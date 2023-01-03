• Destyne Monique Bass, 25, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Alan Willis, 46, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 1 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kory Brendan Sykes, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 2:31 p.m. Jan. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to burn lights on a motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Alexander Boone, 25, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kathleen R. Wood, 44, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 1 and charged with felony evading arrest and driving under the influence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Kay Captain, 43, Clover Hill Ridge, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 31 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lindsey Susanne Lieb, 45, Knoxville
• Hollis James Morton Jr., 54, Tulip Lane, Maryville
• Christopher Lee Worsham, 36, Knoxville
• Tessa Marie Pack, 26, Knoxville
• Edward Burl Morgan, 53, Rafer Avenue, Maryville
• Leta Katherine Clark, 51, Conger Road, Louisville
