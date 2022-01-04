Arrests
• Bobby Gilbert Miller II, 61, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with two counts of theft and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of a $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jose Amando Corrales, 22, Tarbett Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:44 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine and expired/no license. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobbie Joann Roman Rodriguez, 41, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with two counts of identity theft, deceptive business practices and contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $14,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, and in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Daniel Michael Tynan, 50, Banner Street, Seymour; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
