Arrests
• Lucas Robert Maples, 21, Floyd Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:46 a.m Dec. 31 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000. pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Danni Ray Thornhill, 29, Atchley Apartments, Maryville
• Ronald Edward Augustadt, 58, Knoxville
• Isaiah Rashaad Robinson, 20, Knoxville
• Scott Michael Allen, 39, US Highway 411 South, Maryville
