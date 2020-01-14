Arrests
• Andrew Lee Cummings, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Gail Justice, 31, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of delivery of Schedule II narcotics and domestic assault. She was being held on bonds totaling $21,000 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 and 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Michael Templin, 18, Hodge Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 13, and charged with theft. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mathew Grayson Muncey, 38, Leann Lane, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:13 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Lee Irwin, 48, Greenback
• Stephanie Nicole Holmes, 32, Rutledge
• Leslie Ann Holder, 47, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Sheila Marie Sellers, 49, Butler Mill Road, Maryville
