Arrests
• Courtney Nicole McGill, 25, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:07 p.m. July 12 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Mallory Lea Everett, 25, Misty View Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at midnight July 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings July 15 and 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Todd Ellis Elden, 44, Sweetwater
• Julie Kaye Paul, 50, Knoxville
• Cedric A. Horger, 21, Sevierville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.