Arrests
• Derrick Brandon Burchfield, 33, Cedar Church Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:54 a.m. July 13 and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Josiah Phillip Cochrane, 28, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 p.m. July 13 and charged with theft and violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler Zane Denton, 21, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 5:59 p.m. July 13 and charged with felony violation of probation, sale of Schedule I drugs and possession of Schedule I drugs. He was being held on a $35,000 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings July 15 and 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler James Myers, 29, Shenandoah Drive, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:41 p.m. July 13 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held on a $7,136.25 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaac John Lynn, 30, Glover Road, Rockford, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:37 p.m. July 13 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Nicole Lee, 40, Hope Street, Maryville
• Ryan Seth McDaniel, 26, Madisonville
