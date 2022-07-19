• Xavien Vershawn Richie, 20, Proffitt Springs, Maryville, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. July 18 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ray Mahan, 42, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies at 12:22 p.m. July 18 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyson Vladimir Smith, 20, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:56 p.m. July 18 and charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Bryson Scalf, 29, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:18 p.m. July 18 and charged with three counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.