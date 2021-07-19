Arrests
• Glenn Edward Wilson, 36, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 1:01 a.m. July 20 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending at 9 a.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Raymond Paul Lankey, 44, Romulus, Michigan, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 3:57 a.m. July 20 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction and contempt of court. He is being held without bond pending at 9 a.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mark James Astudillo Jr., 36, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• George J. Lockett, 37, Avenue B, Alcoa
• Ronald Junior Nance, 49, Knoxville
• Timothy Wayne Long, 40, Sevierville
• Ashley Rhianna Wilson, 22, Airport Highway, Alcoa
• Jeffrey Luke Hodge, 57, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
