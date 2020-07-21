Arrests
• Mallory Lea Everett, 24, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:10 p.m. July 20 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Glynn Gribble, 30, Nails Creek Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:30 p.m. July 20 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Curtis Walker, 32, Haley Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:23 p.m. July 20 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tina Armes Hensley, 38, Harriman
• Jason Walter Ogle, 42, Foch Street, Maryville
• Corey Len Norton, 42, Tammy Circle, Rockford
