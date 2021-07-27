Arrests
• Randal Scott True, 29, Mount Vista Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:54 a.m. July 26 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Lynn Littlefield, 36, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:36 p.m. July 26 and charged with domestic assault and theft. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rachel Myra Gregory, 39, Sevierville
• Albert Norman Rhyne, 51, Tammy Circle, Rockford
