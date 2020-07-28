Arrests
• Jerry W. Marlow, 63, LaFollette, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:15 p.m. July 27 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Claretta Ellen Holt, 32, Maynardville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:59 p.m. July 27 and charged with felony violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Edward Hopkins, 27, Graysville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:03 p.m. July 27 and charged with possession of a Schedule III drug and delivery of a Schedule I narcotic. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Tyler Banks, 25, Light Pink Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:34 p.m. July 27 and charged with two counts of delivery of Schedule II substances, three counts of delivery of Schedule I substances and possession of a Schedule I substance. He was being held on a $195,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cayla Shaejane Hopkins, 27, Garner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:52 p.m July 27 and charged with two counts of manufacturing Schedule I drugs. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Edward Stringer, 40, Clinton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:56 p.m. July 27 and charged with driving while license revoked and resisting arrest. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cara Amber Cooper, 40, Cutshaw Road, Maryville
• Damien Jovon Tackett, 35, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Samantha N. Hilliard, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Manuel Enrique Calix, 28, Cordell Avenue, Maryville
• Samantha Eugene Berry, 26, Cusick Road, Maryville; also charged with no driver's license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.