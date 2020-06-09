Arrests
• Eric Curtis Henry Sr., 55, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:11 p.m. June 8 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cheryle Ann Lynn Smith, 31, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:53 p.m. June 8 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, proof of insurance violation and possession of Schedule I and III drugs. He was being held on a $36,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen Wilson, 45, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 p.m. June 8 and charged with four counts of theft and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $18,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Scott Marsh, 29, Nobel Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:27 p.m. June 8 and charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of failure to follow rule of court and violation of community corrections. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crista Paige Anderson, 26, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:10 a.m. June 9 and charged with felony violation of probation. She was being held without bail pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Elizabeth Kay Crawley, 27, Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.