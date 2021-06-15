Arrests
• Desanta D. Smith, 22, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:40 p.m. June 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). She was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Scott Marsh, 30, Nobel Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:21 a.m. June 15 and charged with felony evading arrest. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kara Jean Green, 36, Wartburg
• Chandler Dana Cox, 28, Knoxville
• Anthony Brent Charlton, 44, Amerine Road, Maryville
• Tiffany Michelle Oxendine, 49, Nashville; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Cooper Sheridan Hodges, 47, Peppermint Road, Maryville
