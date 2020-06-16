Arrests
• Ashley Renee Rex, 29, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:19 a.m. June 15 and charged with delivery of Schedule II drugs. He was being held on a $40,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Jordan Green, 29, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:41 a.m. June 16 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Noah Weeks, 19, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:41 a.m. June 16 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Samuel Joseph Powers, 21, Knoxville
• Roy L. Messer, 52, Knoxville
• Roderick Lee Jackson II, 41, Mentor Road, Louisville
