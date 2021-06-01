Arrests
• Donny Justin Meltabarger, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:44 a.m. May 30 and charged with driving under the influence and while license revoked, the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $57,500 pending 9 a.m. hearings June 2 and 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Austin Finger, 25, Auto Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:43 p.m. May 29 and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment (weapon/no injury) and driving while license revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Stephen Vittetoe, 60, Orr Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:02 a.m. May 30 and charged with driving under the influence and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Suzanne McNeilly Justice, 42, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 p.m. May 30 and charged with theft and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on bonds totaling $45,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Curtis L. Holder, 57, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:32 p.m. May 30 and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rex Allen Hawkins, 38, U.S. Highway 411 South, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:10 p.m. May 30 and charged with theft of property and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $65,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Thomas Hill, 34, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 a.m. May 31 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. hearing June 7 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Herman James Loveday, 49, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:47 p.m. May 31 and charged with aggravated burglary and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Brian Sammons, 48, Drinnen Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:38 p.m. May 31 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Timothy Andrew Johnson, 35, Knoxville; also charged with violation of parole
• Jacob Dalton Scalf, 26, Bolinger Road, Maryville
• Tammy Sue Martin, 51, Burnett Station Road, Seymour
• Kevin Scott Hutton, 33, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Amanda Leigh Jenkins, 38, Ozone Road, Rockwood; also charged with violation of probation
• Destiny Hope Hammontree, 26, Patty Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Michael Dalton Robinson, 32, Lenoir City
• Christopher Shawn Richardson, 35, Glasow Street, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Scott Allen Davis, 53, Knoxville
• William Raymond Dorton Jr., 54, Knoxville
• Charles Olen Ogwynn Smith, 52, Knoxville
• Jesse Scott Overholt, 50, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford
• George Henry McGill III, 44, Tammy Circle, Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.