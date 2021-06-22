Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 37, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback
• Travis Eugene Roach, 42, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Travis Lee Goodwin, 48, Knoxville
• Alec Joseph Chambers, 20, Knoxville
• Sara Everest Johnson, 42, Knoxville; also charged with failing to follow rules of court
• Brandie Lea Nicole White, 39, Abingdon, Virginia
• Brian Michael Marley, 39, Loudon
• Brittney Dawn Russell, 34, Loudon
• Timothy Wayne Jacqueez Day, 22, Knoxville
• Amber Marie Price, 33, North Trigonia Road, Greenback
