Arrests
• Dennis T. Willis, 52, Tarbett Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:10 p.m. June 22 and charged with two counts of delivery of Schedule II drugs. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Anthony Boroughs, 21, Franklin Hill Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 a.m. June 23 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amy Renee Everett, 40, Eagleton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:47 p.m. June 22 and charged with driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chad Arthur Clark, 48, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:45 a.m. June 23 and charged aggravated assault. He was being held on a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeffrey Lee Martin, 52, Madisonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.