Arrests
• Joseph Adam Moore, 32, Hickory Corner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 a.m. June 1 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Harold Millsaps, 57, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:18 p.m. June 1 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tausha Nichole Blackford, 36, Bean Station, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:17 p.m. June 1 and charged with possession of Schedule V and Schedule II drugs and shoplifting. He was being held on a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Renee Annette Moore, 51, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:49 p.m. June 1 and charged with theft, possession of a Schedule I drug, and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on an $80,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrew Joseph Bennett, 34, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:23 p.m. June 1 and charged with evading arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held on a $34,250 bond pending a a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 3 and at 9 a.m. June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rhonda Faye Burger, 57, Farris Road, Maryville was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:52 p.m. June 1 and charged with theft of property. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Krizen Mendoza Rosenow, 24, McCall Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:05 a.m. June 2 and charged with violation of order of protection. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
