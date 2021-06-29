Arrests
• Robert Francis Eder Jr., 23, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:13 p.m. June 28 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Charles Jeffrey Leonard, 58, Bruce Street, Walland
• Dwayne Edwin Willocks, 54, Farris Road, Maryville
• John Ross Webb, 35, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville
• Elysha Lorraine Henegar, 32, Knoxville
• Teddy Christopher Miller, 37, Sharps Chapel
• Travis Lee Marsala, 31, Winston Drive, Seymour
• Rebekah Dawn Burnette, 34, Magill Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.