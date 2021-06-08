Arrests
• Michael Allen Smith, 33, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. June 7 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 14 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nicholas Paul Pennington, 22, Murfreesboro
• Gary Franklin Payne, 45, Ken Way, Louisville
• Damien Jovon Tackett, 36, Tompkinsville, Kentucky
• Carolyn Margaret Foster, 26, Tellico Plains
