Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Bradley Mason Vidaurri, 24, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:56 p.m. March 8 and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Ryan Overton, 44, Alnwick Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 p.m. March 8 and charged with violation of probation following a felony offense. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Monica Gail Vidaurri, 39, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:11 p.m. March 8 and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Adrian Vance Jr., 43, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:50 a.m. March 9 and charged with theft from a building. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sumer Leighann Gurley, 27, Madisonville
• Casey Lynn Ridings, 29, Powell
• Matthew Scott Kelley, 36, Knoxville
