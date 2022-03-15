Arrests
• Melanie Ann Grigsby, 50, Black Forest Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. by Alcoa Police officers and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and tampering with evidence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nasir Tony Capers, 23, South Ruth Street, Maryville, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. March 14 by Maryville Police officers and charged with possession of Schedule VI with intent to resell and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Roger Craig White, 32, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee
• Virginia Elaine Livingston, 37, Knoxville
• Benjamin Lott Kennedy, 39, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• John Stanley Rafinski, 54, Knoxville
• Dawson Michael Marsh, 23, Knoxville
• Eric Joseph Morgan, 30, Amy Renee Way, Maryville
