Arrests
• Kiya Alexie Champion, 22, Oak Hill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:26 p.m. March 15 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs. She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gerald Antoine Bowler, 29, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:30 p.m. March 15 and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility and three counts of failure to appear. He was released on bonds totaling $32,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 and a 9 a.m. hearing March 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gary Scott Rawls, 30, Loudon
• Jeffrey Lammar Green, 55, Oldfort, Tennessee
• Nicholas Andrew Vance, 26, Pineview Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
