Arrests
• Shawn Rogers, 29, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Saul Hicks Stanley, 65, Knoxville
• Cameron I. Lancaster, 24, Knoxville
• Johnathan Lee Duncan, 22, Glenmore Drive, Rockford
