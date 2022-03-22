Arrests
• Ronnie Allen Sheley, 43, Arabian Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. March 21 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Christopher Vance, 35, Crye Road, Maryville
• Anna Nichole Graham, 25, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
• Jonathan David Crisp, 33, Oak Ridge
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 30, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Lynn Chilton Reber, 70, Mount Juliet
