Arrests
• Destiny Hope Hammontree, 25, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:15 a.m. March 22 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs and public intoxication. She was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Lee Grigg, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:07 a.m. March 22 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lindsey Markieta Bell, 30, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.