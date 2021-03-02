Arrests
• Walter Lee Caldwell Jr., 57, Cawood, Kentucky, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 28 and charged with public intoxication, theft of services and vandalism. He was released on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Nickolas Baney, 28, Winfield, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:59 a.m. March 1 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitchell Eric Reagan, 31, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:40 p.m. March 1 and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Ray Boyd Jr., 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:55 p.m. March 1 and charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon and failure to appear. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3, and on a $2,500 bond on the reckless endangerment charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 9. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James William Floyd, 42, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 p.m. March 1 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, evading arrest by fleeing and failure to appear. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 4, and on bonds totaling $4,500 on all other charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Braden Lee Tipping, 20, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:41 a.m. March 2 and charged with tampering with evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher John Equitani, 42, Knoxville
• Jeffrey Michael Dunbar, 50, Doc Norton Road, Maryville
• Ashley Amelia Garrett, 28, Knoxville
