Arrests
• Miranda Dawn Lawson, 43, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. March 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Roger Leon White, 56, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. March 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Luther Austin, 50, Sam James Road, Maryville
• Tanya Michelle McCarrell, 49, Big Cove Lane, Louisville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Tyler Coy Smelcer, 28, Farris Road, Maryville
