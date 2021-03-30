Arrests
• Tynisha Lashay Brown, 33, West Edison Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:43 p.m. March 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Henry Simpson III, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:07 a.m. March 30 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.