Arrests
• Mindy Dockery Wimbley, 44, Belfast Street, Maryville, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. March 4 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was released in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Makayla Saige Marlow, 20, Coveside Court, Louisville, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. March 7 and charged with assault. She was released in lieu of a $1,500 bond, pending a 9 a.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Albert Thomas Ybarra, 42, Honey Lane, Friendsville
• Julio N. Morales Zamudio, 32, Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.