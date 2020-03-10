Arrests
• Heather M. Crampton, 41, Zora Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 a.m. March 9 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitzi Lynnett Fuller, 44, Chula Vista Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:47 a.m. March 9 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released at 12:28 a.m. March 10 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Christian Mattson, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:30 a.m. March 9 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Michael Hartless, 31, Beech Island, South Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:10 p.m. March 9 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Lynn Barton, 62, McArthur Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:40 a.m. March 9 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heidi Michelle Tulloch, 30, South Peterson Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:58 p.m. March 9 and charged with felony probation violation, felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. She was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. March 16 and 9 a.m. March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Scott Banks, 27, Sundance Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:39 a.m. March 9 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taylor Nathaniel Morgan, 25, Garland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:12 a.m. March 10 and charged with domestic assault, evading arrest, theft and violation of pre-trial release. She was being held without bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. March 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kelly Rebecca Henderson, 34, Hepatica Drive, Maryville
• Tyler A. Dean, 30, Limestone Drive, Louisville
• Donna Renee Daly, 69, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Tracy Lee Adkins, 53, Knoxville
• Jessica Jeaine Martin, 44, Joan Drive, Louisville
• Darrell James Queen, 48, Nean Lane, Maryville
• Richard Crissman Stroop, 56, Surgoinsville
