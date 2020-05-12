Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Barry McRae, 54, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:47 a.m. May 12 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Robert Carey, 21, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:48 a.m. May 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaiah Michael Allan Sumrall, 18, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 p.m. May 11 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was free on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Doris Yolonda McNear, 60, Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 a.m. May 11 and charged with three counts of pawned or conveyed rental property. She was free without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Scott Wesley, 18, Meadowview Place, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:48 a.m. May 11 and charged with burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Ryan Parker, 29, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:04 a.m. May 11 and charged with recovery court sanctions and violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Patrick Shane Hutson, 41, Elmira Lane, Maryville
