Arrests
• Jonathan Thomas Hicks, 35, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:21 a.m. May 15 and charged with public intoxication, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. Officers responding to a call about a man standing in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 836 Foothills Mall Drive staring at the dumpster for about an hour said Hicks was incoherent and appeared to be intoxicated. During a search, the officers reported finding about 46 grams of a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine in smaller bags; a bag of 0.2 grams of a brown, powdery substance believed to be heroin; a bag with six tablets believed to be Ecstasy; two tablets of Levorphenol; a bag believed to have 2 grams of marijuana; a small bottle of whiskey; and a metal pipe, and then jail staff reported finding a Suboxone patch in his wallet. He was released on bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Hunter Ray Hudgens, 20, East First Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:24 p.m. May 15 and charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending an 8 a.m. hearing May 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessie Barry Woods, 23, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:36 p.m. May 15 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis M. Crossno, 43, Mimosa Heights Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 a.m. May 16 and charged with felony evading arrest and failure to exercise due care. He was being held on $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Thomas Ross, 34, Post Oak Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:59 a.m. May 16 and charged with theft. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Evan Evans, 30, Madisonville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:23 p.m. May 16 and charged with criminal impersonation, three counts of contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $11,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Alexander Holloway, 19, Philadelphia, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. May 16 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and not having proof of insurance. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christian Jacob Rodriguez, 21, Lebanon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:23 a.m. May 17 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was released pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 27 in Blount County Circuit Court.
