Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Josten W. Pittman, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 a.m. May 18 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Joseph Boyd, 51, Olive Branch, Mississippi, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:45 a.m. May 18 and charged with domestic violence. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Eugene Bowen Jr., 26, Milliton Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:22 a.m. May 18 and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Ray Engelsman, 33, homeless, was arrested by Maryville Police officers and charged with intentional tampering vandalism. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daryl Anthony Hearon, 46, Diamond Head Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:35 p.m. May 18 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthone Tyrone Love, 33, Morse Street, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.