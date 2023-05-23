Janelle Lee Gallagher, 22, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:21 a.m. May 21 and charged with non-violent child abuse/neglect/endangerment. She was being held on a bond totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
David Alexander McGown, 33, Andersonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:35 a.m. May 22 and charged with theft and three counts of contempt of court. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,750 pending a 9 a.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and 1:30 p.m. June 5 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Timothy Brian Davis, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 a.m. May 22 and charged with leaving scene of an accident with injury, reckless endangerment with weapon/injury, financial responsibility and driving while license is revoked. He was released on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
William Travis Mckelvey, 40, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:46 p.m. May 22 and charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit/debit card. He was released on a bond totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jordan S. Norman, 36, Powell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:51 a.m. May 23 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving while in possession of meth. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.