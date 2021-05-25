Arrests
• Jacob Shawn Lawson, 20, Raintree Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:22 a.m. May 24 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Anthony Donald, 27, Ardmore Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:39 a.m. May 24 and charged with theft of property and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,750 pending 1:30 p.m. hearings May 26 and June 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chelsea Shantel Plemons, 27, Sweetpea Drive, Maryville
