Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Charles Allen Carico, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:10 p.m. May 24 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lawrence Terry Huffman Jr., 36, Cloyds Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:01 p.m. May 24 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. court hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Richard Elliott, 26, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Geoffrey J. Kennedy, 30, Hermitage, Tennessee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:51 a.m. May 25 and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was being held on a $5,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cadyn John Able Roberts, 18, Oliver Springs, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:06 a.m. May 25 and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and underage possession or consumption of alcohol. He was being held on a $3,250 pond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deeanna Lee Sands, 24, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:10 a.m. May 25 and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Paul Lankey, 43, Millsaps Drive, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Erik S. Horner, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Donald Nichols, 31, Loudon
• Erich James Sheehan, 52, Knoxville
• Tacole Delaine Hart, 26, Dandridge
