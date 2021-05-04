Arrests
• John Wayne Abbott, 52, Abbott Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:36 a.m. May 3 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathan James Stillwell, 18, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:01 p.m. May 3 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tiffany Marie Dunham, 25, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:38 p.m. May 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and violating an order of protection. She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James William Floyd, 42, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:45 p.m. May 3 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5, and on a $3,000 bond on the evading arrest charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 7. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Earl Chambers, 48, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:27 p.m. May 3 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on an $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremiah Ray-Payton Bernard, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:34 p.m. May 3 and charged with introducing drugs into a penal facility and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Howard Lindsey, 42, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 p.m. May 3 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sommer Lynn George, 38, Wartburg, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:57 a.m. May 4 and charged with burglary of a building. She was being held on a $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
