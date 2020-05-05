Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Dennis Chadwick Tipton, 48, Beech Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:42 a.m. March 4 and charged with identity theft, failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonah Jeremy Wilson, 25, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 7 gearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tina Michelle Williams, 46, Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:52 p.m. May 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Lee Wilcox, 64, Cherbourg Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:19 p.m. May 4 and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 7 court date in Blount County General Session Court.
