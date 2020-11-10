Arrests
• Bertha Carol Evans, 66, Cardin Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:01 p.m. Nov. 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jessica Michelle Rodriguez, 38, Highview Drive, Louisville
• Senedra Martina Glenn, 44, East Edison Street, Alcoa; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Juan Lorenzo, 46, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
