• Amanda L. Morrow, 45, Headrick Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:22 a.m. Nov. 15 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Wayne Perkins, 57, Swanee Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with three counts of violation of probation and violation of an order of protection. He is being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen McNulty Jr., 34, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:36 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Joseph Czahoroski, 45, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Dakota Jenkins, 21, Maple Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated assault and violation of a pre-trial release. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending 9 a.m. Nov. 16 and 17 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jonathan Thomas Hicks, 36, Sherwood Grove, Maryville.
