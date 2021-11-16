Arrests
• Buster Wayne Hicks, 57, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Britney Nicole Smithers, 26, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, six counts of illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and five counts of identity theft. She is being held in lieu of a $27,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Noel Gilbreath, 43, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kaila Pauline Hipps, 34, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Brandi Michelle Neeley, 40, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
• Olivia Ann Painter, 30, Carryville
• Frederick St. Hill III, 37, Corryington
• Jesse David Lebovitz, 27, Vonore
• Jessica Ann Gasche, 33, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
