Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Melanie Georgette Robertson, 44, Oak Ridge; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Alec Joseph Chambers, 20, Knoxville
• Joshua Ryan Dorsey, 39, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Curtis Kirk Huskey, 34, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville
• Michael Dale Fuller, 28, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville; also charged with three counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Brea Sky Reno, 31, McNutt Avenue, Maryville; also cited on charges of simple possession of psychedelic mushrooms, simple possession of heroin and simple possession of methamphetamine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.